Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”

Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski.

Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.

The potential contest has many MMA fans intrigued, especially given Volkanovski’s status as the pound-for-pound number one.

Conor McGregor, however, who once held the gold at 155 and 145, isn’t all too impressed by the idea.

“My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys”

Volkanovski would be aiming to become a two-weight champion, holding both straps at the same time, an accomplishment first done by McGregor himself.

Conor hasn’t been shy about calling out either man in the past and that much is well documented. However, given that he is hinting at a comeback at welterweight, it seems unlikely that he could battle either man in the near future.

A big step up

With regards to the match-up itself, Makhachev will likely be viewed as the favourite thanks to how dominant he looked against Oliveira. Volkanovski has followed the same kind of path since winning the featherweight gold but the size difference is notable, although the risk he’s taking is admirable.

McGregor has been known to tweet and delete in the past and he loves doing so during UFC events. In this instance, he may be right about casual fans not being all too interested, but hardcore MMA supporters will absolutely love seeing these two throw down.

What do you think about Conor McGregor's comments regarding Islam Makhachev vs Alex Volkanovski? Who do you consider to be the favourite if the two champions do square off?

