UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”

UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago.

It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:

“I almost beat up Dana White in a club one time here too, you should’ve seen it. He was talking s**t. … You should ask him. He was talking s**t and I was arguing with him. I was mad at him — I shouldn’t have been mad at him, I understand.”

Continuing Diaz said:

“It was a long time ago, when Gilbert (Melendez) did The Ultimate Fighter (20). … Everybody had gotten off the show and then we went to the club when Dana and them were having a big afterparty, and then Dana’s all (intoxicated). He’s all, ‘What’s up, motherf***er?”

Concluding, the 37 year old said:

“I was like, what’s up? And he’s telling me about, ‘What do you want?’ I was like, ‘What the f**k do you think I want? More money and more f***ing better fights than everyone here.’ It’s because I was never on the destination (path) for a title though, at the time.”

Although Diaz wanted it known ahead of UFC 279 that he has no ill will with Dana White saying:

“I’m on Dana White’s side too, it’s all good but I understand business. It’s all good with me. Me and Dana always got along with everything too.”

Dana White was asked about Diaz’s claims on Tuesday night, and he too laughed the question off saying:

“Allegedly. Allegedly. We were drinking.”

When pressed for further details White said:

“Does anybody else have any other questions?”

UFC 279 will see Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the main event welterweight battle this Saturday night, September 10th in Las Vegas. It will be Diaz’s final fight of his current UFC contract.

Will you be watching this Saturday? Do you think Diaz can hand Chimaev his first defeat?

