UFC parts ways with six more fighters

By Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

The UFC continues to part ways with fighters and trim its roster.

Dana-White

On Monday, the Twitter account UFC Roster Watch which tracks the UFC roster and who has been added and removed – revealed six fighters have been let go. According to the account, Makwan Amirkhani, Trevin Jones, Tony Gravley, Batgerel Danaa, Omar Morales, and Ilir Latifi have all been revealed removed from the roster.

It should be noted that being removed from the UFC roster does not mean a fighter was released. Instead, it could also mean the fighter fought out their deal and were not re-signed.

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani (17-9 MMA)

The fan-favorite Amirkhani went 1-5 in his final six UFC fights and ended his tenure on a two-fight losing skid. Amirkhani went 7-7 in the UFC and made his promotional debut in 2015. In his UFC tenure, Amirkhani picked up notable wins over Jason Knight, Danny Fishgold, and Mike Grundy while having lost to the likes of Jonathan Pearce, Jack Shore, Edson Barboza, Arnold Allen, and Shane Burgos among others.

Bantamweight: Batgerel Danaa (12-5 MMA)

Batgerel Danaa ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing skid and lost by TKO to Brady Hiestand last time out. He went 3-4 in the UFC with notable wins over Brandon Davis and Guido Cannetto.

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely (23-9 MMA)

Tony Gravely last fought back in March when he lost a split decision to Victor Henry which marked his second straight defeat. Gravely went 4-3 in the UFC and picked up notable wins over Anthony Birchak, Johnny Munoz Jr., and Geraldo de Freitas among others.

RELATED: UFC parts ways with three more fighters

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones (13-10 and one No Contest MMA)

Trevin Jones went 1-4 and one No Contest in the UFC and lost four straight fights. Last time out, he dropped a decision to Cody Garbrandt and his lone win was by TKO over Mario Bautista after he beat Timur Valiev by TKO but the fight was overturned after Jones tested positive for marijuana.

Lightweight: Omar Morales (11-4 MMA)

Omar Morales went 3-4 in the UFC and ended his tenure having lost three straight fights. He’s coming off a split-decision loss to Chris Duncan and also lost to Uros Medic and Jonathan Pearce. He picked up wins over Shane Young, Gabriel Benitez, and Dong Hyun Ma.

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (16-9 and one No Contest MMA)

Latifi suffered a split decision just two weeks ago to Rodrigo Nascimento. The loss snapped his two-fight win streak as he beat Aleksei Oleinik and Tanner Boser by decision. Inside the Octagon, the Swede went 9-7 and fought the likes of Derrick Lewis, Volkan Oezdemir, Ryan Bader, and Corey Anderson among others.

