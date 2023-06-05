Tyson Fury responds to Francis Ngannou’s “I’ll be ready” claim: “I’ll have 15 pints and KO you”

By Susan Cox - June 5, 2023

Tyson Fury has responded after Francis Ngannou sent him a message claiming he will ‘be ready’ when the call comes to fight.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

The previous UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) and the UFC parted ways back in January of this year. With the departure came the loss of the belt, but also free agency. ‘The Predator’ has indicated his interest in getting in the boxing ring for quite a while now.

It was just this past May that the announcement came that Ngannou had signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in a ‘strategic partnership’ that gives him equity and leadership roles. Ngannou plans his debut with the promotion in mid 2024 but plans to enter the boxing ring this year.

Tyson Fury, 34, the WCB heavyweight title holder, has a boxing record of 33 wins-0 losses-1 draw in the ring.  Of those 33 wins, 24 have been by knockout.

Tyson last fought in December of 2022 where he defeated Derek Chisora (33-12) via TKO. There has been no announcement as to who the champion will fight next.

Ngannou, 36, has made it known in the past that he would like to fight Fury in the boxing ring, speaking with ‘TMZ Sports’ last December he said:

“Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder. I would like to test myself to that level.”

Doubling down, Ngannou recently addressed Fury once again, calling him out in a tweet which featured a video of himself hitting a speed bag saying:

“Anyway…. I’ll be ready Tyson Fury”

Well, it didn’t take long for ‘The Gypsy King’ to respond on ‘Instagram’ with:

“I’ll have 15 pints and KO you, you big stiff tramp.”

Apparently, Fury believes that even in a drunken state he would KO Ngannou.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou make his boxing debut against Tyson Fury? Do you think ‘The Predator’ could hand Fury his first loss?

