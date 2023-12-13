UFC parts ways with four more fighters

By Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

The UFC has trimmed its roster again as four fighters have been removed from the roster.

UFC

On Tuesday evening, X account UFC Roster Tracker which tracks the UFC roster and who has been added and removed – revealed four fighters have been let go. According to the account, Austin Lingo, Johny Munoz Jr., Nick Aguirre, and Terrence Mitchell have all been removed from the roster.

It should be noted that being removed from the UFC roster does not mean a fighter was released. Instead, it could also mean the fighter fought out their deal and were not re-signed.

Featherweight: Austin Lingo (9-3 MMA)

Austin Lingo was removed from the UFC roster after a five-fight stint that saw him go 2-3.

Lingo last fought back in July as he dropped a decision to Melquizael Costa which was his second straight loss. Before that, he was submitted by Nate Landwehr. The loss to Landwehr snapped his two-fight win streak as Lingo had beaten Luis Saldana and Jacob Kilburn, both by decision. Lingo lost his UFC debut by decision to Youssef Zalal.

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz Jr. (12-4 MMA)

Johnny Munoz Jr. was removed from the UFC roster after going 2-4 in his six-stint fight stint.

Munoz Jr. made his UFC debut in August of 2020 on short notice and lost a decision to Nate Maness. He then submitted Jamey Simmons before suffering a TKO loss to Tony Gravely. Munoz Jr. was able to return to the win column with a decision victory over Liudvik Sholinian. His UFC tenure ended with back-to-back decision losses to Daniel Santos and most recently Aoriqileng back in October.

Bantamweight: Nick Aguirre (7-2 MMA)

Nick Aguirre was released from the UFC after just two fights.

Aguirre suffered a third-round submission loss to Payton Talbott in November and in his debut dropped a decision to Dan Argueta in a fight he took on short notice. Aguirre confirmed on his social media he was released from the promotion.

“Hard pill to swallow but last night I found out my contract with the ufc was terminated. Idk where life will lead me now, there’s so many possibilities and I’m still only 27. Idk if my future will be trying to get back to the ufc or if it’s time to move on to other parts of life whatever that may be. I’m grateful for the opportunities even if it didn’t go how I always planned but God has a plan for me even if I don’t see it at the moment. I have an amazing wife and family so I know I’ll find a way to move forward in life and stay strong. Thank you to everyone who always stuck with me,” Aguirre wrote on Instagram.

Bantamweight: Terrence Mitchell (14-4 MMA)

The final fighter removed from the roster is bantamweight Terrence Mitchell who went 0-2 in the UFC. Mitchell last fought in September and suffered a first-round knockout loss to Raul Rosas Jr. In his debut, he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman in a fight he took on short notice.

