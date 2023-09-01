UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Spivac’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Make Weight

UFC Paris takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 2nd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, September 1st.

The main event will feature a heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) and Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA).

Gane is coming off a loss to Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) this past March at UFC 285. The 33 year old is looking to get back in the win column this Saturday night.

Spivac, 28, has won 3 in a row coming into this weekends bout, defeating Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA), Augusto Sakai (16-5 MMA) and most recently Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA) this past February.

The co-main event of UFC Paris will feature a women’s flyweight battle between Rose Namajunas (12-5 MMA) and Manon Fiorot (10-1 MMA).

Namajunas, 31, last fought and was defeated by Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) in May of last year at UFC 274. ‘Thug’, the former strawweight champion, will be making her debut at flyweight.

Fiorot, 33, has won 10 in a row coming into UFC Paris, her most recent Octagon﻿ victory coming via way of unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian (18-5 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256)

Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)

Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171)

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)

Zarah Fairn (140) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139)

Will you be watching Saturday night? Who are you predicting for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!