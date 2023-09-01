UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Spivac’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Make Weight

By Susan Cox - September 1, 2023

UFC Paris takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 2nd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

UFC Paris

Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, September 1st.

The main event will feature a heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) and Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA).

Gane is coming off a loss to Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) this past March at UFC 285. The 33 year old is looking to get back in the win column this Saturday night.

Spivac, 28, has won 3 in a row coming into this weekends bout, defeating Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA), Augusto Sakai (16-5 MMA) and most recently Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA) this past February.

The co-main event of UFC Paris will feature a women’s flyweight battle between Rose Namajunas (12-5 MMA) and Manon Fiorot (10-1 MMA).

Namajunas, 31, last fought and was defeated by Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) in May of last year at UFC 274. ‘Thug’, the former strawweight champion, will be making her debut at flyweight.

Fiorot, 33, has won 10 in a row coming into UFC Paris, her most recent Octagon﻿ victory coming via way of unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian (18-5 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

  • Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256)
  • Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)
  • Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)
  • Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)
  • William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)
  • Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

  • Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)
  • Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171)
  • Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)
  • Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)
  • Zarah Fairn (140) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139)

Will you be watching Saturday night? Who are you predicting for the wins?

UFC UFC Paris

