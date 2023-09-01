Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to silence her critics: “I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is setting her sights on a feat that no one else has achieved. She wants to become the first woman to claim ONE World Title belts in two weight classes.
The reigning ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion moves up to challenge Smilla Sundell for her strawweight crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. This event airs live via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform on September 29.
Rodrigues is well aware that opportunities of this magnitude are few and far between.
“I’m moving up in the division because I couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by. I want to make history. I want to be a champion of two divisions,” she said.
As the Brazilian sensation steps up to face this towering challenge, she remains undeterred by the odds stacked against her.
“I am very happy with this opportunity. I think Sundell is a good fighter, a very young girl who has also been conquering her space in the scene,” Rodrigues said.
The buzz surrounding this matchup has been fueled in part by the naysayers who’ve questioned whether the Brazilian can hold her own in a much higher weight class.
While the 5-inch size difference is significant, Rodrigues wants to prove that she is a threat in any division.
“My biggest motivation is seeing that a lot of people are not believing in me, and I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible when you work hard,” she said.
“I grabbed this opportunity with all my might, and I’m going to show it in the fight.”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she’s “smarter and more accurate”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is confident that she possesses certain traits that could swing the outcome in her favor.
“I believe that I am smarter and more accurate, and that I am also more complete in Muay Thai,” she said.
Rodrigues’ speed and precision are the cornerstones of her fighting style. So, she intends to use these to offset Sundell’s best attributes.
“[Sundell] plays her game really well. I like her fighting style, but I don’t worry about her size,” Rodrigues said. “I’m excited for this fight, and I know it’s going to be a war because of our styles.”
Also, Sundell’s training partner and inspiration, Stamp Fairtex, will compete at ONE Fight Night 14 too.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship