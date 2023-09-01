Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to silence her critics: “I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible”

﻿Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is setting her sights on a feat that no one else has achieved. She wants to become the first woman to claim ONE World Title belts in two weight classes.

The reigning ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion moves up to challenge Smilla Sundell for her strawweight crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. This event airs live via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform on September 29.

Rodrigues is well aware that opportunities of this magnitude are few and far between.

“I’m moving up in the division because I couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by. I want to make history. I want to be a champion of two divisions,” she said.

As the Brazilian sensation steps up to face this towering challenge, she remains undeterred by the odds stacked against her.

“I am very happy with this opportunity. I think Sundell is a good fighter, a very young girl who has also been conquering her space in the scene,” Rodrigues said.

The buzz surrounding this matchup has been fueled in part by the naysayers who’ve questioned whether the Brazilian can hold her own in a much higher weight class.

While the 5-inch size difference is significant, Rodrigues wants to prove that she is a threat in any division.

“My biggest motivation is seeing that a lot of people are not believing in me, and I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible when you work hard,” she said.

“I grabbed this opportunity with all my might, and I’m going to show it in the fight.”