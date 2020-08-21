UFC on ESPN 15 loses two fights at the last minute, new fight booked

UFC on ESPN 15, which goes down this Saturday inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, has lost two fights at the last minute.

According to a report from Nolan King of MMA Junkie, an undercard bout between Dwight Grant and Calen Born was canceled after Born missed the UFC on ESPN 15 weigh-ins due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Per multiple sources, Calen Born is OUT of his fight vs. Dwight Grant at #UFCVegas7 tomorrow — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 21, 2020

Unfortunately, that’s not where the trouble ended for the UFC on ESPN 15 lineup.

According to an additional report from Nolan King, Japanese welterweight Takashi Sato is out of his main card fight with Daniel Rodriguez. Sato and Rodriguez both made weight for the card, but Sato was not cleared to compete by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Additionally, Takashi Sato is OUT of his fight against Daniel Rodriguez at #UFCVegas7. Damn. https://t.co/xBIj17MK13 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 21, 2020

Rodriguez subsequently confirmed that his opponent is out of their UFC on ESPN 15 matchup on Instagram.

“Made weight, unfortunately my opponent was not cleared by doctors to compete,” Rodriguez wrote. “On the bright side another welterweight fight fell out but we’ll see what happens.”

UPDATE: Dwight Grant and Daniel Rodriguez, who both made the welterweight limit despite their opponents being unable to fight, have now been matched up with each other.