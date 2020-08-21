UFC on ESPN 15 weigh-in results: Frankie Edgar hits bantamweight limit

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC on ESPN 15 card out of the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The card will be topped by a bantamweight duel between long-time contender Pedro Munhoz, and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who will be making his debut in the division after a long run at featherweight.

The UFC on ESPN 15 card will be co-headlined by short-notice light heavyweight fight between potent finishers Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield, while the rest of the bill is rounded out by appearances from some solid prospects and gritty veterans alike.

On Friday morning local time, the 22 fighters on the 11-fight UFC on ESPN on ESPN 15 card stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent battles.

Get the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

Frankie Edgar looking trim for his bantamweight debut. pic.twitter.com/0e23l2TnJ2 — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 21, 2020

UFC on ESPN 15 Main Card | 8:30pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)*

UFC on ESPN 15 Preliminary Card | 5:30pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Mizuki Inoue (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born ()**

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Trevin Jones (139.5)*** vs. Timur Valiev (140) – 140-pound catchweight

*Sato made weight, but was not cleared to fight by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

**Born did not attend weigh-ins and pulled out of the fight for undisclosed personal reasons. His fight with Grant is off.

**Jones missed the 140-pound catchweight limit on his first attempt at 140.5 pounds, but made weight on his second attempt.

