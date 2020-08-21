UFC Free Fight Video | Frankie Edgar KOs Chad Mendes

Fight fans now have the opportunity to relive Frankie Edgar’s dazzling knockout win over Chad Mendes.

During The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale in Las Vegas in December, 2015, Edgar faced off against “Money” in the main event.

The former lightweight champion was able to land a big left hook on the nose of Mendes at 2:28 in the first round, and send his crashing to the canvas.

The referee called a stop the action and awarded Edgar the win. Watch his fight below:

His knockout victory would earn him his fifth consecutive victory and a second shot at the featherweight crown. Prior to that fight, he had beaten Charles Oliveira, BJ Penn, Cub Swanson and Urijah Faber. In his next clash we would face Jose Aldo at UFC 200. The pair went five rounds, but ultimately Edgar came up short and lost by unanimous decision victory.

Frankie Edgar will partake in his next challenge in the main event of UFCon ESPN 15 this Saturday, when he makes his debut in the bantamweight division against long-time contender Pedro Munhoz.

Just like he did in his clash against Chad Mendes, Edgar intends on pushing the pace of his upcoming clash to earn the win. Despite the current challenges of his training camp on the constant changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he feels prepared to do so.

“It definitely feels like this is a marathon training camp. This isn’t ideal times for anybody so just doing what I got to do. I wanted to get it over with instead of pushing it back,” Edgar said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, the UFC is always good to me so of course I will take that main event spot.

“I think it could touch all facets of the game,” he added. “I’m going to be in his face. I will push the pace and if the takedown is there, I will utilize it. He has good jiu-jitsu and I’m sure if he sees a takedown he will go for it, too.”

“I’m always in the mix [for a bantamweight title shot] as long as I win fights and beat the right guys based on what I did in my career. I’m always in that conversation.”