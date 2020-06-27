Jorge Masvidal claims the UFC – Reebok deal is “gone”, wants fighters to have a say in the next partnership

Jorge Masvidal wants fighters to have a say in the next UFC outfitting partnership now that the Reebok deal is apparently “gone”.

Last week, UFC President Dana White suggested the UFC – Reebok deal was nearing its conclusion.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that, based on the information available, he “wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides part ways.”

In an interview w/ @LeBatardShow earlier today, Dana White said the Reebok deal is coming to an end, he thinks, at the end of this year, & that they are talking to companies about a new deal. I’ve heard the same. At the moment, wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides part ways. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2020

The promotions reigning BMF Title holder, Jorge Masvidal, wants fighters to have a say in the UFC’s next outfitting deal. ‘Gamebred’ took to Twitter with the following statement on the matter.

Reebok is gone. We the fighters need to have a say in the next deal #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 27, 2020

Jorge Masvidal is currently in a contract dispute with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this after negotiations for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman fell apart.

‘Gamebred’ recently asked questions of the UFC regarding fighter pay, but so far has yet to receive the answers he is looking for.

During his aforementioned interview with LeBatard, Dana White also addressed concerns over how much money will go to UFC fighters if a new deal, perhaps with a new athletic apparel company, comes to fruition.

“The fighters get paid,” the UFC boss said. “The fighters get paid for whatever sponsor we have, they get a piece of that. And they can have whatever sponsors they want outside the cage.”

