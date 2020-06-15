UFC on ESPN 10 Promotional Guidelines payouts total lowest of any fight card in 2020

The Promotional Guidelines payout for this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 10 card was officially the lowest of any UFC card so far in 2020.

The guidelines serve as a way to initiate an added payment plan for fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it features things like Reebok outfitting requirements, media obligations and any other priorities that fall under the UFC fighter code of conduct.

The complete payout to fighters who were on the card this past Saturday night came in at $95,000, which is the lowest figure of any UFC card yet – and is the only one to come in at five figures.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the list of payments in full can be found below.

Cynthia Calvillo: $5,000

Jessica Eye: $10,000

Marvin Vettori: $5,000

Karl Roberson: $5,000

Charles Rosa: $5,000

Kevin Aguilar: $4,000

Andre Fili: $10,000

Charles Jourdain: $3,500

Jordan Espinosa: $4,000

Mark De La Rosa: $5,000

Mariya Agapova: $3,500

Hannah Cifers: $5,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $5,000

Gustavo Lopez: $3,500

Julia Avila: $3,500

Gina Mazany: $4,000

Tyson Nam: $3,500

Zarrukh Adashev: $3,500

Christian Aguilera: $3,500

Anthony Ivy: $3,500

While some choose to see this as another good form of income for fighters, it does continue to add fuel to the fire of the ongoing issue of UFC fighter pay. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve seen a string of top UFC stars voice their displeasure – with many believing that now is the perfect opportunity for them to start a union.

Whether or not that actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, especially in the current climate with everything being so uncertain.

The low figure posted for the card at the weekend could be attributed to the fact that it was viewed as one of the weaker UFC cards in the last few years, but beyond that, there is clearly an even bigger discussion to be had.

How that conversation will go between the UFC and its fighters in the next few months should be very interesting.