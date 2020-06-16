UFC on ESPN 10 medical suspensions: Calvillo, Vettori require MRIs

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 10 card are in, and main event winner Cynthia Calvillo could be out for awhile.

Calvillo defeated No. 1-ranked UFC flyweight contender Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in the UFC on ESPN 10 headliner. Despite the decisive nature of her win, she must have a shoulder MRI and consult a sports medicine doctor if she wants to compete again before December 11.

The same goes for Marvin Vettori, who choked out Karl Roberson in the UFC on ESPN 10 co-main event. He must undergo a right knee MRI and consult a sports medicine doctor in order to be cleared before December 11.

While these sound like lengthy suspensions for the two biggest winners on the UFC on ESPN 10 card, it’s worth noting that fighters are generally cleared to compete well before their suspensions end.

See the full UFC on ESPN 10 medical suspensions below (via MMA Junkie):

Cynthia Calvillo: Must have right shoulder MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance or no contest until Dec. 11; minimum suspension until July 14 with no contract until July 5

Marvin Vettori: Must have right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance or no contest until Dec. 11; minimum suspension until July 14 with no contract until July 5

Charles Rosa: Must have forehead laceration cleared by a doctor or no contest until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29

Kevin Aguilar: Suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29

Zarrukh Adashev: Suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29

Mark De La Rosa: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14

Gina Mazany: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14

Anthony Ivy: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14

Charles Jourdain: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5

Hannah Cifers: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5

Gustavo Lopez: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5

What are your thoughts on the UFC on ESPN 10 medical suspensions?