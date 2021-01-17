UFC on ABC 1 bonus report: Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar win 50k for “Fight of the Night”

UFC featherweights Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar each won $50,000 in bonuses for their “Fight of the Night” at UFC on ABC 1.

Holloway and Kattar put on an incredible showing in the main event as the two went five full rounds in an absolute slugfest to kick off the 2021 UFC calendar. Holloway took it to Kattar during the 25 minutes they spent in the cage with one another, landing over 400 significant strikes in a record-setting perfrmance. Although Kattar suffered one of the most lopsided losses in UFC history on paper, he was durable enough to make it an exciting fight for fans.

Following UFC on ABC 1, the promotion handed out the customary post-fight bonus awards. For their slugfest in the main event, the UFC rewarded both Holloway and Kattar with $50,000 each for FOTN, a well-deserved bonus for both men considering the kind of brutal fight that they were both just in.

In addition to Holloway and Kattar winning “Fight of the Night,” the UFC also handed out two “Performance of the Night” bonuses for 50k each. Those two bonuses went to UFC middleweight Alessio Di Chirico for his vicious head kick KO over Joaquin Buckley. Ther bonus went to UFC welterweight Li Jingliang for his incredible KO over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Both Di Chirico and Jingliang were big underdogs at the sportsbooks, making their wins even more impressive.

In addition to the fighters who won the 50k bonuses, there were also a few fighters at UFC on ABC 1 arguably snubbed of bonus money. One of those was middleweight prospect Punahele Soriano, who picked up an incredible KO win over fellow prospect Dusko Todorovic to open up the card. As well, welterweights Matt Brown and Carlos Condit were in line to win FOTN before Holloway and Kattar stole the show, so both men wound up with no bonuses.

