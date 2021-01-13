UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar Full Betting Odds

Check out the full betting odds for this weekend’s UFC on ABC 1 event headlined by featherweight contenders Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.
In the headlining bout, No. 1 ranked Holloway returns to the Octagon for the first time since his controversial split decision loss to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251. Many people feel that Holloway is the uncrowned champ right now, but it was a hard sell for the UFC to book a trilogy fight this soon. Instead, Holloway returns to the cage against a very tough opponent in No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar, who won two fights in 2020 over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige.
Despite Kattar’s hot streak, the bookies still opened Holloway as the betting favorite to win this fight, giving the former champ respect for his overall body of work inside the Octagon. The Hawaiian opened as a -135 betting favorite (bet $135 to win $100) for this fight against Kattar, who opened as a +115 underdog (bet $100 to win $135. Early money has come in on Holloway, who currently sits at -150 at sportsbooks. It should be a very competitive fight between two truly elite featherweight fighters.
Including Holloway vs. Kattar in the main event, there are 11 total fights at UFC on ABC 1. Two fights fell off in the past week due to COVID-19 related issues: Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy was the first to fall apart, and we also saw Omari Akhmeedo vs. Tom Breese moved to a card next week. Hopefully, no more coronavirus issues pop up for the UFC in the coming days, but that is always a worry in these times.
You can check out complete opening betting odds for this event below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).
UFC on ABC 1 Odds
Max Holloway -135
Calvin Kattar +115
Carlos Condit -110
Matt Brown -110
Santiago Ponzinibbio -275
Li Jingliang +235
Joaquin Buckley -275
Alessio Di Chirico +235
Dusko Todorovic -150
Punahele Soriano +130
Phil Hawes -181
Nassourdine Imavov +159
Wu Yanan -240
Joselyne Edwards +205
Carlos Felipe -115
Justin Tafa -105
Ramazan Emeev -210
David Zawada +180
Sarah Moras -190
Vanessa Melo +165
Austin Lingo -265
Jacob Kilburn +225
Who will you be betting on at UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM