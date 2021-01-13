UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar Full Betting Odds

Check out the full betting odds for this weekend’s UFC on ABC 1 event headlined by featherweight contenders Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

In the headlining bout, No. 1 ranked Holloway returns to the Octagon for the first time since his controversial split decision loss to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251. Many people feel that Holloway is the uncrowned champ right now, but it was a hard sell for the UFC to book a trilogy fight this soon. Instead, Holloway returns to the cage against a very tough opponent in No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar, who won two fights in 2020 over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige.

Despite Kattar’s hot streak, the bookies still opened Holloway as the betting favorite to win this fight, giving the former champ respect for his overall body of work inside the Octagon. The Hawaiian opened as a -135 betting favorite (bet $135 to win $100) for this fight against Kattar, who opened as a +115 underdog (bet $100 to win $135. Early money has come in on Holloway, who currently sits at -150 at sportsbooks. It should be a very competitive fight between two truly elite featherweight fighters.

Including Holloway vs. Kattar in the main event, there are 11 total fights at UFC on ABC 1. Two fights fell off in the past week due to COVID-19 related issues: Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy was the first to fall apart, and we also saw Omari Akhmeedo vs. Tom Breese moved to a card next week. Hopefully, no more coronavirus issues pop up for the UFC in the coming days, but that is always a worry in these times.

You can check out complete opening betting odds for this event below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC on ABC 1 Odds

Max Holloway -135

Calvin Kattar +115

Carlos Condit -110

Matt Brown -110

Santiago Ponzinibbio -275

Li Jingliang +235

Joaquin Buckley -275

Alessio Di Chirico +235

Dusko Todorovic -150

Punahele Soriano +130

Phil Hawes -181

Nassourdine Imavov +159

Wu Yanan -240

Joselyne Edwards +205

Carlos Felipe -115

Justin Tafa -105

Ramazan Emeev -210

David Zawada +180

Sarah Moras -190

Vanessa Melo +165

Austin Lingo -265

Jacob Kilburn +225

Who will you be betting on at UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar?