Max Holloway returns fire after Conor McGregor laughs at his claims of being the best boxer in the UFC

UFC featherweight Max Holloway returned fire after Conor McGregor laughed at his claims of being the best boxer in the UFC.

Holloway put on an incredible performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1, where he showed off his incredible striking skills in a 25-minute showcase. The fight was essentially Holloway beating up Kattar for five rounds and showing off every last bit of his elite standup skills in the bout. In particular, Holloway’s boxing really stood out in this fight. He was able to keep Kattar at the end of his jab the entire fight and light him up with his strikes.

During the fight against Kattar, Holloway was heard by cameras and microphones saying that he’s the best boxer in the world, something that McGregor saw and took to social media to scoff at. In response to what McGregor wrote, Holloway fired back and took a shot at the superstar. Check out what Holloway wrote back on his Twitter after he defeated Kattar.

Lol #maclife

Holloway quoted TheMacLife’s Oscar Willis in his tweet, which is of course him taking a sly shot at McGregor considering that’s the website that he owns. It’s a great comeback by Holloway considering the multiple layers to his tweet. Not only did he essentially copy what McGregor wrote in a sarcastic fashion, but then he went and took a shot at TheMacLife and its namesake in the process.

For Holloway, the win over Kattar could earn him a trilogy fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, according to UFC president Dana White. At this point, he is likely going to have to wait to see what happens at UFC 260 between Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. But in the meantime, Holloway is waiting on Fight Island — just in case anything happens to either McGregor or Dustin Poirier before UFC 257 goes down next weekend.

Do you think Max Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC?