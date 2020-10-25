UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby says Khabib Nurmagomedov is “obviously GOAT”

UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby anointed Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest fighter in MMA history, saying he is “obviously (the) GOAT.”

Shelby has been the UFC matchmaker for the better part of the last decade and before that, he was the matchmaker of the WEC. He has been in the game for over 20 years working as a matchmaker at the highest levels of the sport so his eye for talent is up there with anyone else on the planet. Shelby doesn’t speak much in the media, preferring to keep a low profile, but he had to speak up after Nurmagomedov retired from MMA.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Shelby made a rare Tweet where he praised “The Eagle” and proclaimed Nurmagomedov to be “obviously GOAT” in mixed martial arts history.

Unpredictability is a hallmark of MMA and this number is so improbable, so insane. Never gave up a touchdown. Pitched a perfect game every time. Never gave up pole position. Never a goal in his net. & his last was his best. Predictable as the sunrise.@TeamKhabib, obviously GOAT pic.twitter.com/G0FyAqcvMU — Sean Shelby (@seanshelby) October 25, 2020

UFC president Dana White also chimed in on his own social media. After saying that Nurmagomedov was the GOAT at the UFC 254 post-fight presser, White took to his Instagram along with Shelby to post his own tribute to Nurmagomedov.

Congrats @khabib_nurmagomedov you accomplished EVERYTHING you set out to do. You are the P4P best fighter in the world and you truly are the G.O.A.T of the sport. #29-0

It will ultimately be up to fans to debate who the GOAT is. There is no doubt Nurmagomedov is up there, but so are Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and a few other fighters. It will be a debate that will exist as long as MMA remains a sport.

