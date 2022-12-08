UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta shares story of meeting Liver King amid steroid scandal: “Guy must not have showered all year”

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta has shared his story of meeting the Liver King.

The Liver King, also known as Brian Johnson, is a social media star and fitness guru. On his social media channels, he’s promoted a natural lifestyle. That means no steroids or anything besides eating raw organs. To the shock of many, he’s especially a fan of liver. He also promoted several of his own supplements, which he stated aided him with attaining his physique.

However, things aren’t going well for the social media star as of right now. Earlier this month, Fitness YouTuber MorePlatesMoreDates exposed Johnson for his extensive steroid and performance-enhancing drug use. He was reportedly spending thousands of dollars a month on the substances, while simultaneously promoting his “clean living” lifestyle to fans.

Predictably, the internet has gone wild after the Liver King was exposed. In the MMA community, several have taken to Twitter to share their stories of the fitness star. Eddie Alvarez and Sean O’Malley previously shared their stories, with ‘The Underground King’ showing DM’s between himself and Johnson.

Now, Al Iaquinta has shared his story. On Twitter, the former title challenger poked fun at fans who genuinely believed that Johnson was natural, and not on steroids. Furthermore, he also discussed running into him at UFC 280 weigh-ins in October.

According to ‘Raging Al’, the experience wasn’t pleasant. Iaquinta seemed to indicate that Johnson might’ve been taking some parts of his natural lifestyle seriously.

If you thought liver king was natty you’re shot BUT a fun fact you may not know is that I sat behind him UFC 280 weigh ins and he smelled like absolute dog shit… guy must not have showered all year, absolute nerd. — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) December 7, 2022

Al Iaquinta is far from the first to poke fun at Liver King over his ongoing scandal. Joe Rogan recently attacked not only the social media star but also Dwayne Johnson. The UFC commentator recently made headlines for demanding the actor come clean about his steroid use.

What do you make of these comments? What do you make of the scandal? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!