UFC Las Vegas Bonus Report: Davey Grant one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Las Vegas event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight fight proved to be a coming out party for Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ dominated Petr Yan for all five rounds, using a crazy pace to frustrate and overwhelm the former bantamweight title holder. After twenty-five minutes of frantic activity, Merab was awarded the unanimous decision win.

The co-main event of UFC Las Vegas featured a heavyweight contest between Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov. The bout resulted in a first-round finish for ‘Drago’ who put Romanov away with ground and pound punches early in the opening round.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Light heavyweight fighters Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Las Vegas main card. Petrino won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Davey Grant earned an extra $50k for his technical submission victory (inverted triangle choke) over Raphael Assuncao.

Performance of the night: Bruno Silva pocketed an extra $50k for his submission victory over Tyson Nam on today’s prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Las Vegas event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!