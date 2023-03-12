Power Slap Finale Results: Wolverine KO’s Darius The Destroyer (Video)

Dana White’s Power Slap Finale takes place this evening at the UFC Apex, with Darius The Destroyer vs. Wolverine headlining the event.

The event, which starts at 9pm EST, will be aired free of charge on the alternative social media video site, Rumble.

Darius The Destroyer, 22, has gone a perfect 17-0 in his slap fighting career. That unblemished record includes three victories over his Power Slap Finale opponent Wolverine.

The pair had what many consider to be the greatest slap fighting contest in history back in 2021, a contest that went an unthinkable 27 rounds.

Wolverine, 31, has a slap fighting record of 11-3. He is a former MMA fighter and will be looking for redemption in tonight’s title fight main event.

Round 1:

WOLVERINE ENDS IT ON HIS FIRST SLAP! A HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION HAS BEEN CROWNED!! [ Watch #PowerSlap1 LIVE and FREE: https://t.co/5SM51Dy2WX ] pic.twitter.com/4YWHD6H2UY — Power Slap Official (@powerslapleague) March 12, 2023

