UFC Kansas City: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Weigh-in Results – One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Kansas City takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 15th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Headlining the event will be a featherweight battle between Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) and Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA).

Holloway, 31, is looking to get back in the win column after being defeated by Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) at last July’s UFC 276 event.

Allen, 29, has an impressive 12 wins in a row coming into the fight with ‘Blessed’. Allen’s latest victory came via way of TKO against Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) last October.

The co-main event of UFC Kansas City will feature featherweight Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA) taking on Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA).

Barboza, 37, has lost 2 in a row coming into the match, while Quarantill, 34, is hot off a win over Alexander Hernandez (14-6 MMA) at UFC 282 last December.

The official UFC Kansas City Weigh-In results can be found below:

Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+

Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Tanner Boser (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+

TJ Brown (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Gaston Bolanos (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (136)

Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)

* Missed weight

Will you be watching UFC Kansas City tomorrow night? Who will you be betting on for the wins?

