UFC Kansas City: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Weigh-in Results – One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Kansas City takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 15th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Headlining the event will be a featherweight battle between Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) and Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA).
Holloway, 31, is looking to get back in the win column after being defeated by Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) at last July’s UFC 276 event.
Allen, 29, has an impressive 12 wins in a row coming into the fight with ‘Blessed’. Allen’s latest victory came via way of TKO against Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) last October.
The co-main event of UFC Kansas City will feature featherweight Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA) taking on Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA).
Barboza, 37, has lost 2 in a row coming into the match, while Quarantill, 34, is hot off a win over Alexander Hernandez (14-6 MMA) at UFC 282 last December.
The official UFC Kansas City Weigh-In results can be found below:
Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+
- Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)
- Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)
- Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)
- Tanner Boser (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206)
- Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)
- Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)
Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+
- TJ Brown (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)
- Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)
- Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)
- Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
- Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
- Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
- Gaston Bolanos (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (136)
- Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)
* Missed weight
