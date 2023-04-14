Gilbert Burns explains why he would prefer to fight Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title over Leon Edwards

Gilbert Burns is explaining why he would prefer to fight Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title over Leon Edwards.

It was earlier this month at UFC 287 where Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) via unanimous decision in the welterweight co-main event.

Following the victory, Burns offered up an ultimatum for the promotion – either give him a title shot or release him from his UFC contract.

UFC President, Dana White spoke at the post-fight press conference indicating Burns would indeed be next in line for a shot at the title following the results of the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington championship bout.

Covington had been told previously by the promotion that he is next in line to face the welterweight champion, Edwards, for his own shot at the belt. Although no time, date or location have been confirmed by the promotion, it is said to be in the works.

Burns is making it known that he would rather face Covington in a title match.

Speaking to ‘MMA Junkie‘, Burns shared his reasons for preferring to fight Colby Covington over Leon Edwards:

“I just like his competitiveness. For sure the way he talks I think it’s going to bring a lot of eyes to the fight, but he has a good pace. The guy don’t stop coming. I think we’re gonna wrestle, we’re gonna grapple, we’re gonna strike – it’s going to be fun to be in that fight.”

Continuing Burns said:

“Colby’s going to be fun the whole way, press conference, faceoff, the buildup to the fight. You know he’s talking sh*t about Brazil, the whole thing. I just like the whole idea. That’s what it’s going to be, a great fight, and I’m looking forward to this fight.”

Concluding, Burns spoke about `Chaos` being the more difficult fight of the two:

“Colby, for me, is the hardest fight, but it`s the perfect fight. It`s the fight that I`ve wanted for so long, I`ve studied him many times and yeah, I would love to face Colby… I like both fights. I`d like to fight Leon too, but the favorite one, for not just me, but as a fan watching, is me versus Colby would be a crazy fight.”

Do you agree with Burns commentary concerning his preference to fight Colby Covington? Who do you think would win should there be a Burns vs Covington title bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!