UFC fighters react after Dana White surprises Kyle from Nelk Boys with $250,000 in cash for his birthday

UFC fighters have reacted after Dana White surprises Kyle from Nelk Boys with $250,000 in cash for his birthday.

The Nelk Boys, is a Canadian-American YouTube channel and entertainment company. They are known for their prank videos, vlogs, and their brand ‘Full Send Entertainment’.

UFC president Dana White gifted his friend and Nelk Boys founder Kyle Forgeard with a present for his 28th birthday, a box with $250,000 cash inside of it.

A video of the surprise gift being opened was posted on Kyle’s social media accounts (see that here).

“Uncle @danawhite just gave me $250,000 for my birthday….”

Several current and former UFC fighters, including a current UFC champion, have weighed in with their reactions to the generous gift Dana White surprised Kyle with on social media.

Below are a few of the social media reactions on ‘Twitter‘:

Aljamain Sterling:

.Dope! My birthday is July 31st! Can’t wait to see what Dana gets me! @danawhite pic.twitter.com/Y3U48nyZul — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2022

“Dope! My birthday is July 31st! Can’t wait to see what Dana gets me! @danawhite”

Dan Hardy:

Retweet if you think Uncle Dana should give all of the UFC’s top 15 ranked fighters $250,000 for their next birthday. https://t.co/F9BhltEPP7 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 12, 2022

“Retweet if you think Uncle Dana should give all the UFC’s top 15 ranked fighters $250,000 for their next birthday.”

Alan Jouban:

I think everyone involved with the UFC would love a surprise $250k! But what Dana does with his personal money is up to him! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 12, 2022

“I think everyone involved with the UFC would love a surprise $250K! But what Dana does with his personal money is up to him!”

Louis Smolka:

When we starting the union bois https://t.co/gqZkYAPOCe — Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) July 12, 2022

“When we starting the union bois”

“Well I’m not in the ufc anymore but same energy, place is losing all integrity it once had.”

Jon Fitch:

He's giving away the money he stole from fighters. https://t.co/nA7tjgcdqB — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) July 12, 2022

“He’s giving away the money he stole from fighters.”

Dana White has come under scrutiny several times regarding fighter pay and benefits in the UFC.

White has often said if fighters have an issue with pay and benefits, they should go and start their own MMA promotion.

Do you agree with some of the UFC fighters comments in reaction to the gift Dana White bestowed upon Kyle?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!