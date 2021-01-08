UFC fighter Irwin Rivera arrested after allegedly stabbing his sisters

UFC bantamweight, Irwin Rivera has been arrested on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

According to Eric Kowal of MyMMANews, Rivera had allegedly stabbed his sisters and on Thursday, he was arrested. MMAFighting was able to confirm with police records

Receiving information that #UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been detained by police after allegedly stabbing sisters. More to come. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) January 7, 2021

MMAFighting revealed that online arrest records for the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office show Rivera was booked into custody at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday at the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach.

BJPENN.com reached out to Rivera’s management, Dominance MMA but did not receive a statement at the time of publishing. The UFC, however, provided MMAFighting with a statement saying Rivera will not be offered a bout at this time.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the statement read. “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

As of right now, Rivera is still awaiting his time in court, so all accusations against him are unproven.

Irwin Rivera is currently 1-2 inside the Octagon and is scheduled to fight Ray Rodriguez on March 13.

The 31-year-old stepped up on short notice on May 16 and fought Giga Chikadze where Rivera would go on to lose by decision. In his next fight, Irwin Rivera dropped back down to his natural weight class of bantamweight and defeated Ali AlQaisi by split decision. Rivera fought again in September losing a split decision to Andre Ewell.