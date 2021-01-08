Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling rebooked for UFC 259

Petr Yan will still look to defend his bantamweight title for the first time against Aljamain Sterling.

According to MMAJunkie, Yan and Sterling will meet on March 6 at UFC 259 at a location TBD. The bout is also the third title fight on the card.

Petr Yan is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he scored a highlight-reel head kick KO over Urijah Faber at UFC 245. The Russian is undefeated inside the Octagon and also holds notable wins over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, picked up a massive first-round submission win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. The victory extended his winning streak to five as he also beat Pedro Munhoz and Cody Stamann.

The two were supposed to fight at UFC 256 in December, but Yan was forced out to pull out of the card due to visa issues. However, the Russian made it clear he wanted the fight to be rebooked.

“I see that I can beat him, it would be stupid not to believe in yourself,” Yan said in an Instagram Live. “The fight will happen.”

With the addition of Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling, UFC 259 is now stacked with three title fights and some awesome matchups. It is expected the card will take place in either Las Vegas or Fight Island.

UFC 259 is now as follows:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya – for light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – for women’s featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – for bantamweight title

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Who do you think will win, Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling?