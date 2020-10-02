UFC Fight Island 4 weigh-in results: Holm, Aldana make weight

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Fight Island 4 card on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC Fight Island 4 event will be topped by a women’s bantamweight fight between the division’s former champion, Holly Holm, and surging Mexican contender Irene Aldana. If Aldana wins this fight, the expectation is that she’ll earn a crack at reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, while Holm could also be right back in title contention with a victory.

“A knockout always feels so good and a submission feels so good,” Aldana told BJPENN.com ahead of the fight. “A victory is a victory so I want to do my best and take my fighting to the best level,” she explained. “The best way to win a fight is by getting a finish and I’m always with that mentality. I’m not forcing a finish, though. If I have the opportunity, I will finish her.”

The UFC Fight Island 4 event will be co-headlined by a heavyweight fight between Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe. Other attractions include a bantamweight contender clash between Germaine de Randamie and Julianna Pena, and an undercard welterweight scrap between former interim champion Carlos Condit and The Ultimate Fighter star Court McGee.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC Fight Island 4 lineup stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. In a rare twist, none of the athletes competing on the bill missed weight.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (136) vs. Irene Aldana (136)

Yorgan De Castro (261) vs. Carlos Felipe (263)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Julianna Pena (135.5)

Cameron Else (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (136)

Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Josh Culibao (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Jordan Williams (182)

Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Casey Kenney (136)

Jessin Ayari (156) vs. Luigi Vendramini (156)

