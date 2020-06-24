UFC Dublin officially postponed

The UFC Dublin card that was scheduled to take place on August 15 at 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland card has been officially postponed until a later date.

The UFC made the official announcement on Wednesday on Twitter. It’s worth noting that the UFC plans on holding a future event in Dublin, so the UFC is planning on going back.

Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, #UFCDublin originally scheduled for August 15th will not take place as planned at the @3ArenaDublin. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future pic.twitter.com/D5E7CKCyfS — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 24, 2020

It was inevitable that the event would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC currently has no future events lined up other than its Fight Island cards in Abu Dhabi in July and the UFC Apex events in August. Other than that, the UFC has no plans on going to any other country in the near future due to the uncertainty of the global pandemic. So it is certainly not surprising to see the UFC Dublin event get scrapped.

The UFC had planned to head to Dublin with the main event featuring top-five middleweights Darren Till and Robert Whittaker. The UFC decided to instead shift that fight to Fight Island and those two will now headline the July 25 card on Yas Island. When the UFC shifted that fight away from this card, it seemed impossible to think the UFC was still going to go ahead with it. Nevertheless, the UFC waited until now to make the announcement.

It’s worth noting that the UFC will now hold an event on August 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring the main event for the UFC heavyweight championship between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in their trilogy. So the UFC will still have an event on that day for fans to watch and enjoy. It just isn’t’ going to take place in Dublin as the original plan was set to be.

