Jorge Masvidal says he’s “set for life” and doesn’t have to fight again if he doesn’t get what he’s worth

Jorge Masvidal makes it clear he doesn’t have to fight again.

For months now, the expectation was that Masvidal would be fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title this summer. Yet, negotiations between “Gamebred” and the UFC stalled leaving Gilbert Burns to get the title shot.

Since the Usman-Burns fight announcement, many have wondered what will be next for Masvidal. According to ‘Gamebred’, he says he will be holding out until he gets what he is worth.

“I said it earlier and I don’t mean to sound redundant, if we get our worth, it doesn’t matter who it is. I love to fight and I always get told don’t say that. Do you know why? They expect me to do it for cheap or damn near free,” Jorge Masvidal said on his YouTube channel. “I love to compete in the sport that I do. But, I’ve been doing it for a long time and in the shadows, studying, learning, what makes this guy be able to get that much money. That whole planning, we’ve been doing for a while. We have a formula. Just like I do for fighting, we have a formula for the business side of it.

“If they don’t want to pay me what I am worth, it is cool man, I’m set for life. I don’t have to fight, I fight because I love it. I’m about to be 17 years [in], I don’t have to f*****g fight, I don’t,” he continued. “I love to do this shit but I’m going to get paid every f*****g time I to do it. If it’s Nate’s ass or whoever the f**k it is, it doesn’t matter. Just pay me what the f**k I’m worth. Of course, I would love to fight with Nate just because I didn’t get to put him to sleep how I wanted to.”

Whether or not Jorge Masvidal fights again is dependant on whether he gets paid what he feels he deserves. Gamebred had an incredible 2019 where he was the Fighter of the Year with knockout wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz to win the BMF title. He also had the fastest UFC knockout when he landed a flying knee against Askren in just five seconds.

