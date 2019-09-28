UFC Copenhagen Results & Highlights

The octagon invades Denmark for today’s UFC Copenhagen event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by a middleweight tilt between Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier.

Jack Hermansson (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s event on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo Souza this past April.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2016, ‘The Joker’ has gone 7-2 which includes five stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (12-4 MMA) will enter UFC Copenhagen on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 237, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva via first-round TKO.

Also featured on tonight’s card is a welterweight battle between fan favorites Gunnar Nelson and Gilbert Burns.

Nelson is coming off a split-decision loss to Leon Edwards at March’s UFC London event. ‘Gunni’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances.

As for Gilbert Burns, the 30-year-old Brazilian is currently riding a three-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Alexey Kunchenko.

UFC Copenhagen Main Card:

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Danilo Belluardo vs. Mark Madsen

Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns

Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux – Saint Preux def. Oleksiejczuk via submission (Von Flue Choke) at 2:46 of Round 2

He did it … AGAIN!@003_OSP hits the VON PREUX choke and submits Oleksiejczuk! pic.twitter.com/D8M2KWYpeD — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira – Dalby def. Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Copenhagen Prelims:

Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips – Phillips def. Amedovski via TKO (punches) at 0:14 of Round 1

14 seconds!!@JohnPhillipsMMA comes out swinging and puts Amedovski away in the first round! #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/hZERFbh4wf — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov — Muradov def. Di Chirico by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev— Naurdiev def. Bahadurzada by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25 x2)

Giga Chikadze vs. Brandon Davis — Chikadze def. Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg — Lansberg def. Chiasson by unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata — Diakiese def. Vannata by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Nohelin Hernandez vs. Jack Shore — Shore def. Hernandez via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:51 of Round 3

Collected and calculated! The Welshman gets the finish in his Octagon debut!@JackShoreMMA #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/uWJ3bvzxWw — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

