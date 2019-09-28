MMA Community reacts to brutal officiating in Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira fight

Nicolas Dalby returned to the Octagon in front of a home crowd at tonight’s UFC Copenhagen event for a welterweight bout with Alex Oliveira.
After a tough opening round, The Dane would turn the tide in rounds two and three and ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision victory.
However, the win did not come without controversy. The referee calling the fight made numerous errors during the fifteen minute scrap, spawning a plethora of reactions on social media from professional fighters and the MMA Community.
Check out the reactions to today’s Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira fight below:
Alex Oliveira throws an illegal upkick and gets rewarded by the referee taking Dalby's position and getting time to recover.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2019
Oh man, this ref.
— Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) September 28, 2019
Get that ref out of there #UFCCopenhagen
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 28, 2019
WHAT. Get this ref out of here please.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2019
I'm well-aware that being a referee is tough, but please. No more assignments for this one #UFCCopenhagen
— Kristen King (@KristenKingMMA) September 28, 2019
Wow great performance from dalby in front of his home crown. The stuff dreams are made of !! #UFCCopenhagen
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 28, 2019
Pathetic officiating asside, solid showing from Dalby. I had it 29-28 for the Dane. Wonderful story.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 28, 2019
No reason for the ref put that fight back stand again. That cost Brazilian Cowboy a fight. #UFCCopenhagen
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 28, 2019
This reffing is a disaster. #UFCCopenhagen
— Katrina Mahoney (@katrinajmahoney) September 28, 2019
Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
What was your reaction to the officiating in tonight’s Dalby vs. Oliveira fight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019