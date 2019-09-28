MMA Community reacts to brutal officiating in Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira fight

Nicolas Dalby
Image via Nicolas Dalby on Instagram

Nicolas Dalby returned to the Octagon in front of a home crowd at tonight’s UFC Copenhagen event for a welterweight bout with Alex Oliveira.

After a tough opening round, The Dane would turn the tide in rounds two and three and ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

However, the win did not come without controversy. The referee calling the fight made numerous errors during the fifteen minute scrap, spawning a plethora of reactions on social media from professional fighters and the MMA Community.

Check out the reactions to today’s Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira fight below:

Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019

