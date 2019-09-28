MMA Community reacts to brutal officiating in Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira fight

Nicolas Dalby returned to the Octagon in front of a home crowd at tonight’s UFC Copenhagen event for a welterweight bout with Alex Oliveira.

After a tough opening round, The Dane would turn the tide in rounds two and three and ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

However, the win did not come without controversy. The referee calling the fight made numerous errors during the fifteen minute scrap, spawning a plethora of reactions on social media from professional fighters and the MMA Community.

Check out the reactions to today’s Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira fight below:

Alex Oliveira throws an illegal upkick and gets rewarded by the referee taking Dalby's position and getting time to recover. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2019

Oh man, this ref. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) September 28, 2019

Get that ref out of there #UFCCopenhagen — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 28, 2019

WHAT. Get this ref out of here please. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2019

I'm well-aware that being a referee is tough, but please. No more assignments for this one #UFCCopenhagen — Kristen King (@KristenKingMMA) September 28, 2019

Wow great performance from dalby in front of his home crown. The stuff dreams are made of !! #UFCCopenhagen — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 28, 2019

Pathetic officiating asside, solid showing from Dalby. I had it 29-28 for the Dane. Wonderful story. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 28, 2019

No reason for the ref put that fight back stand again. That cost Brazilian Cowboy a fight. #UFCCopenhagen — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 28, 2019

This reffing is a disaster. #UFCCopenhagen — Katrina Mahoney (@katrinajmahoney) September 28, 2019

Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

What was your reaction to the officiating in tonight’s Dalby vs. Oliveira fight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019