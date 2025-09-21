UFC champion Kayla Harrison admits she was wrong about recent foe: ‘She did what she had to do’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Kayla Harrison speaks to reporters

Kayla Harrison isn’t as harsh on one of her past rivals as she once was.

Harrison shared the Octagon with Julianna Pena for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship back in June. Harrison scored the second-round submission finish to capture UFC gold for the first time in her career. There was a war of words between the two going into fight night, as Pena even accused Harrison of juicing.

Despite the pre-fight banter, Harrison and Pena shared a prayer once their time inside the Octagon was finished. Harrison told MMAFighting.com that she had newfound respect for “The Venezuelan Vixen” in that moment.

“I definitely said that I wouldn’t be friends with her but I think I was wrong,” Harrison told MMA Fighting when addressing her feelings towards Peña. “I’m woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, I say I’m wrong.

“Sharing that prayer was really powerful. I just wanted to go pray for her but when she prayed for me, that was a really telling moment for me. Like she’s a sportswoman. She sold this fight. She did what she had to do and I respect that. Actually, I had a lot of fun, too. It’s definitely the most trash talk and the most tension I’ve ever really had in a fight and I enjoyed that. I had fun. I think she’s cool. She’s legit. I’m cool with Julianna.”

Harrison went on to say she doesn’t believe she will cross paths with Pena inside the Octagon again. Pena has been adamant about working her way back to another title fight. Time will tell if she can secure another opportunity. As for Harrison, she awaits to see if a super fight with Amanda Nunes will come to fruition or if she will face a ranked contender in her first 135-pound title defense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

