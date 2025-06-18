Julianna Pena reveals key factor in UFC 316 title loss to Kayla Harrison

Julianna Pena believes her UFC 316 performance was hindered. Pena put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at stake against Kayla Harrison in Newark on June 7. The title fight served as the co-main event of UFC 316. Harrison’s grappling proved to be too much for Pena, who was submitted via kimura at the end of the second round. In the aftermath of losing UFC gold for the second time in her career, Pena has spoken out on the challenges she faced during fight camp. RELATED: JULIANNA PENA SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING UFC 316 LOSS TO KAYLA HARRISON

Julianna Pena Claims Injuries Hindered UFC 316 Showing

During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Julianna Pena revealed that just one month prior to fighting Kayla Harrison, she suffered an injury that impacted her training camp (via MMAJunkie).

“About the second week of May, I broke my thumb on my training partner, and it was swollen,” Peña said. “It looked like someone hit me in the hand with a hammer, and it was really difficult to grip. It still is right now very difficult to grip and to have grip strength. But then the 29th of May, I took a really bad fall in the octagon, and I tore my elbow and broke off a ton of bone chips so that I wasn’t able to straighten my arm or bend my arm fully. I worked on that for a few days before I left to fight week, but everyday it was just worse and worse and worse.”

Pena described the pain she was in from the injury as “excruciating.” She also said that it was difficult for her to throw punches. Pena plans on undergoing surgery for the broken thumb in July. “The Venezuelan Vixen” said that while she doesn’t regret competing while injured, she wishes the circumstances were more ideal.