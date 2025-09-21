Charles Oliveira scolds fighters who are turning down UFC Rio spot amid opponent’s injury

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Charles Oliveira UFC walkout

Charles Oliveira isn’t happy with fighters who claim they want to step up on short notice, but don’t end up signing the contract.

Oliveira was scheduled to meet Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio on Oct. 11. Fiziev is off the card due to an injury, and the search for a replacement opponent is underway. Several fighters have thrown their name in the hat to serve as a potential replacement opponent, but Oliveira claims no one actually wants to fight.

In a new video posted on his Instagram Stories, Oliveira put the fake callouts on blast (via MMAFighting).

“Everybody knows my UFC Rio fight is off,” Oliveira said. “But don’t fall for the talk of these guys out there [saying] ‘I’m here, I’ll go,’ because the UFC is calling and they’re all saying, ‘Oh, there’s not enough time to make weight. Oh, I can’t.’ They’re posting this on the internet to get hype.

“Stop it, it’s not a good look. I saw one saying this, another saying that, but when the UFC calls, what do they say? ‘Oh, I can’t. I got belly ache. I broke a finger. I hurt my hand.’ Enough with that, it’s not a good look.”

The former UFC Lightweight Champion made it clear that he wants to remain on the card to fight in front of his home country fans.

“I want to fight at UFC Rio, I asked for this fight,” Oliveira said. “My opponent got hurt, then 10 guys show up saying they would fight. So far, every time the UFC calls [asking] ‘Let’s fight?’ [they say] ‘I can’t.’ So stop with that because it’s not a good look. Do you want fame? Do something else. Don’t come saying you’ll fight when it’s a lie, OK?”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the status of the UFC Rio main event.

