Kayla Harrison still expects Amanda Nunes superfight to happen next

UFC champion Kayla Harrison still expects her superfight with Amanda Nunes to happen – but she won’t wait around forever.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion after she was able to knock off Julianna Pena in their title fight. Now, however, she has her sights on an even bigger goal, which is to defeat the greatest of all time Amanda Nunes.

Nunes looks set to make her return to the Octagon at some point in the near future and when she does, she has her eyes firmly set on Harrison and the world title. The two have been fairly amicable up to this point, but Nunes isn’t afraid to make her feelings known about Kayla’s performances.

As fans wait for more information, Harrison has made it clear that she won’t wait around for a lifetime, even if she does still think the superfight will take place eventually.

Harrison discusses Nunes superfight

“I have had the conversations with my coaches about how long do we wait before (we pivot), and I have an idea in my mind, like, ‘Hey, if I don’t have news by this time, then I’m just going to ask (for a different opponent),'” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “It’s also not fair for the division. I want to be conscientious of being a champion and being respectful of other fighters’ time and career.

“We all have a very short window. I would never want to put someone else’s dream on hold because, you know, that’s something that I do think about. I’m pretty sure (the Nunes fight is) going to happen. From everything I hear, she’s ready to go, she wants to fight, I want to fight. We’re just waiting on the details.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie