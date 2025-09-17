Kayla Harrison still expects Amanda Nunes superfight to happen next

By Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025
Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA

UFC champion Kayla Harrison still expects her superfight with Amanda Nunes to happen – but she won’t wait around forever.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion after she was able to knock off Julianna Pena in their title fight. Now, however, she has her sights on an even bigger goal, which is to defeat the greatest of all time Amanda Nunes.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes declares that she will get her belt back from Kayla Harrison

Nunes looks set to make her return to the Octagon at some point in the near future and when she does, she has her eyes firmly set on Harrison and the world title. The two have been fairly amicable up to this point, but Nunes isn’t afraid to make her feelings known about Kayla’s performances.

As fans wait for more information, Harrison has made it clear that she won’t wait around for a lifetime, even if she does still think the superfight will take place eventually.

Harrison discusses Nunes superfight

“I have had the conversations with my coaches about how long do we wait before (we pivot), and I have an idea in my mind, like, ‘Hey, if I don’t have news by this time, then I’m just going to ask (for a different opponent),'” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “It’s also not fair for the division. I want to be conscientious of being a champion and being respectful of other fighters’ time and career.

“We all have a very short window. I would never want to put someone else’s dream on hold because, you know, that’s something that I do think about. I’m pretty sure (the Nunes fight is) going to happen. From everything I hear, she’s ready to go, she wants to fight, I want to fight. We’re just waiting on the details.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Kelvin Gastelum

MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a "serious" eating disorder

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides fresh update on potential Conor McGregor comeback

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has provided a fresh update on a possible comeback for former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA
UFC

Movsar Evloev sends another message to the rest of UFC's featherweight stars

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

Movsar Evloev has sent a message to the rest of the big names currently residing in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor: "Fight style and campaign trail the same"

Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025

Jorge Masvidal recently took a shot at Conor McGregor after the latter’s abandoned political aspirations came to light. McGregor, for the last little while, had professed his desire to run for president of Ireland. He had received support from Elon Musk as well as tacit acknowledgments from Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson. Alas, ‘The Notorious’ would announce on social media that he would no longer be running for political office. With the election to come next month, McGregor did not receive the required nominations to run.

Youssef Zalal
Youssef Zalal

Ex-UFC vet sees Youssef Zalal "winning in this [Josh Emmett] fight" at UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025

Josh Emmett battles Youssef Zalal at UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 on October 4th, and a former UFC fighter has broken down that featherweight fight.

Dana White speaks at the Canelo-Crawford press conference, opposite Jake Paul and manager Nakisa Bidarian after Paul's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Dana White hilariously mocks Jake Paul and 'warlock' manager for suing critics of his boxing career

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316
UFC

Sean O'Malley addresses rumored fight with streaking bantamweight for first fight after Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley seems open to booking a recently rumored fight with one of the division’s rising contenders.

Kamaru Usman speaks during the UFC 294 press conference, opposite Jean Silva grappling with Diego Lopes, and Nassourdine Imavov punching Caio Borralho
Jean Silva

Kamaru Usman suggests one big change for Fighting Nerds to make after losses by Jean Silva and Caio Borralho

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes the Fighting Nerds won’t win a UFC title until one significant change is made to their team.

Shakur Stevenson answers a question during a press confrence, opposite Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, and Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Boxing star predicts Terence Crawford would choke Ilia Topuria 'to death' in potential fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford would finish UFC champion Ilia Topuria inside the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside during Dana White's Contender Series, opposite Ilia Topuria entering the Octagon at UFC 317
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals one big reason Ilia Topuria won't get to fight Terence Crawford amid intense feud

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria will get his desired fight with Terence Crawford for one controversial reason.