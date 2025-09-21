UFC legend Ronda Rousey admits she’s ‘finding my love’ for MMA again

Ronda Rousey likely won’t be returning to pro MMA competition, but she’s renewing her love for the sport.

Rousey became a pioneer for women’s MMA thanks to her dominance as the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, as well as her popularity. “Rowdy” was one of combat sports’ most talked about figures during her prime. At the end of her run, Rousey grew bitter towards the sport that helped put her on the map due to mental exhaustion.

Nowadays, it appears Rousey is allowing herself to have some fun with MMA again. She recently posted training clips on social media and shared some words in the caption.

Ronda Rousey qui travaille sa boxe 10 ans plus tard. Cette carte de la maison blanche est vraiment le Saint Graal. Ce serait drôle si Ronda combat sur cette carte et Jon Jones regarde depuis Albuquerque. pic.twitter.com/TD67k1ipaJ — OBSESSION MMA (@Obsessionmmapod) September 21, 2025

“From eight weeks after having a baby and eight years of stepping away from MMA to eight months postpartum and finding my love for it again,” Rousey wrote. “The first clip is my first session working with [coach AJ Matthews]. I was super self-conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby Pā’ū.

“Second clip was yesterday, I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last six months have been an absolute blast, feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders nothing is holding me back.”

Rousey hasn’t competed in an MMA bout since late 2016. She was stopped by Amanda Nunes via TKO in 48 seconds. In the fight prior, Rousey suffered a brutal head kick knockout loss to Holly Holm, which was the first defeat of her pro MMA career. “Rowdy” made the transition to pro wrestling with her WWE run before exiting the company in 2023.

While Rousey is leaning more on the side of staying retired, one can’t rule out the possibilities with the UFC planning to hold a card at the White House in 2026.