UFC Busan weigh-in results: Headliners on point

On Saturday, the UFC will touch down in the Korean coastal city of Busan with the aptly titled UFC Busan card.

The card will be topped by a featherweight fight between local hero “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The Korean Zombie was originally expected to battle Brian Ortega on the card, but when Ortega sustained an injury in training, Edgar stepped into replace him.

Edgar had been gearing up for a bantamweight debut opposite Cory Sandhagen, but put those plans on hold. Interestingly, he and the Korean Zombie were scheduled to meet in 2018, but an injury derailed that plan.

In the UFC Busan co-main even, former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir will look to slow the rise of streaking contender Aleksandar Rakic, who is fresh off a 2019 Knockout of the Year contender against Jimi Manuwa.

Elsewhere on the UFC Busan lineup, we’ll see appearances from “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi, Kyung Ho Kang, rising heavyweight prospects Ciryl Gane and Tanner Boser, Said Nurmagomedov, and top-10 flyweight Ryan Benoit.

Early on Friday morning, the fighters competing on this card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. In a rare twist, no fighters missed weight, meaning the card will go ahead as planned.

UFC Busan Weigh-in Results

UFC Busan Main card | 5:00am ET on ESPN+

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

UFC Busan Preliminary Card | 2:00am ET on ESPN+

Tanner Boser (246)vs. Ciryl Gane (249)

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (145)

Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Miranda Granger (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.