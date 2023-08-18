UFC 292: ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ Weigh-in Results

By Susan Cox - August 18, 2023

The UFC 292: ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ Weigh-In Results are in.

Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The main event title fight is the much anticipated bout between Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) for bantamweight gold.

Sterling, 34, is coming into tomorrow’s match boasting 9 wins in a row, his latest against Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 288.

O’Malley, 28, last fought and defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

The co-main event of UFC 292 will feature Weili  Zhang (23-3 MMA) vs Amanda Lemos (13-2 MMA) in the women’s strawweight title bout.

Current champion, Zhang, 34, will be coming into UFC 292 with 2 consecutive wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) and Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA).

Lemos, 36, has also had 2 victories in her last two Octagon appearances, defeating Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11 MMA) and Marina Rodriguez (16-3 MMA).

 The Official UFC 292 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

  • Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)
  • Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114)
  • Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)
  • Mario Bautista (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)
  • Marlon Vera (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

  • Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185)
  • Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)
  • Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155)
  • Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)
  • Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)
  • Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125)

Will you be watching UFC 292 tomorrow night? Who are you betting on for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC

