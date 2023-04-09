UFC 287 Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Chris Curtis (Highlights)

A middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 287 event.

Gastelum (16-8 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former TUF winner last competed in August of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (30-9 MMA) most recently competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Joaquin Buckley. ‘The Action Man’ has gone 9-1 over his past ten fights overall.

Round one begins and Kelvin Gastelum comes out quickly. He lands a low kick and then another. Curtis returns fire with one of his own. A jab – low kick combination from ‘KG’. He follows that up with another jab. Two more low kicks from Gastelum. A big counter punch lands from Chris Curtis. That was a hard shot. Kelvin circles and then lands a big overhand of his own. More low kicks from the former TUF winner. He lands a jab. Curtis smiles and connects with a low kick. Gastelum with another heavy low kick. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Curtis with a good left. He connects with a hard right hand to the body. ‘KG’ returns fire with a solid combination. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Curtis has a cut over his right eye. Kelvin Gastelum with another big low kick. Chris Curtis swings and misses with a right. Another good combination from ‘KG’. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 287 featured prelim begins and Kelvin Gastelum opens with a low kick. He attempts a high kick but misses. Chris Curtis with a big three-punch combination. ‘KG’ comes over the top with a left that is partially blocked. Another big exchange and Curtis goes down. Not sure what he got hit with there, but Kelvin is all over him with ground and pound. ‘The Action Man’ scrambles back up to his feet and lands a good combination. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Curtis goes to the body. And again. He is digging in on those hooks. Kelvin Gastelum with a nice counter. He lands a good left over the top. Another good left. Curtis with a big uppercut. The horn sounds to end round two.

These boys are THROWING here! Gastelum & Curtis putting in a shift! 😮‍💨 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/01dNAeOTfT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 9, 2023

What a fight so far!! Curtis and Gastelum closing the prelims in style 🔥 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/U44i4vUT3W — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Round three of the UFC 287 featured prelim begins and Chris Curtis lands a good knee to the body. He lands a double jab and then a big combination. Kevlin Gastelum answers with a low kick. Curtis returns. Big punches from both men. Curtis with a pair of jabs. He lands a standing elbow. ‘KG’ with a good left. He lands a big hook. That appeared to stun Curtis. ‘The Action Man’ comes back with a big right hand. He lands another and then a big left. Gastelum fires back with a combination. Curtis goes to the body. The fighters clinch against the cage. Chris Curtis breaks free and lands a big body shot and then a knee. He lands another hard body shot and Kelvin Gastelum looks to force the clinch. Curtis breaks free and lands another big combination. Huge body shots from Curtis. These guys are throwing down. Huge shots. ‘KG’ attempts a takedown but it is not there. He lands a big right. Curtis stays on his feet. The horn sounds to end the contest. What a fight!

Official UFC 287 Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

