UFC 286: ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ Weigh-in Results – One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC 286 takes place tomorrow, March 18th, 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Headlining the event is the trilogy bout between Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) and Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) in the welterweight main event.

The two originally met in December of 2015 where is was Usman who defeated Edwards by unanimous decision. Seven years later, Edwards got his revenge, defeating Usman via KO in August of 2022 at UFC 278 and ultimately claimed the UFC welterweight title.

And now Edwards and Usman will meet for the third time tomorrow night with the winner being awarded the welterweight belt.

In the co-main event, lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA) will take on former interim champ Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA).

The official UFC 286 weigh-in results can be found below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)

Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jack Short (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (155)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Jafel Filho (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass at 1 p.m. ET)

Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Malcolm Gordon (129.5) * vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Juliana Miller (125.5) vs Veronica Hardy (125.5)

*Malcolm Gordon missed weight. His bout with Jake Hadley will proceed as a catchweight with Gordon forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as a penalty.

Two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington also made weight at (170) as a backup for the UFC’s main event.

