Former UFC fighter Antonio Carlos Junior expelled from Big Brother Brasil after committing a case of sexual harassment

Former UFC fighter Antonio Carlos Junior has been expelled from Big Brother Brasil after committing a case of sexual harassment.

Antonio Carlos Junior (15-5 MMA) won season three of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ back in 2014. Following the victory Junior was signed by the UFC and enjoyed a seven year run with the promotion.

Junior, 33, had lost three in a row since 2019, dropping decisions to Ian Heinisch (14-5 MMA), Uriah Hall (17-11 MMA) and Brad Tavares (19-7 MMA), ultimately leading to his release from the UFC in early 2021.

It didn’t take long for the Brazilian to sign on with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) where he has made a name for himself sporting 5 wins and one no contest.

Competing on the 2023 season of Big Brother Brasil, ‘Cara de Sapato’ quickly became a fan favorite, but that has now come to an end.

Mexican model, Dania Mendez, has put forward a sexual harassment claim against the fighter following a party held the previous evening.

The host of Big Brother Brasil, Tadeu Schmidt, issued the following statement regarding the removal of Antonio Carlos Junior:

“We have a guest in the house, a visitor. A person that came from another country. Above all that a woman. And as every woman, she deserves absolute respect. After everything we saw and heard, I’m here to say we didn’t like what we saw yesterday. ‘Sapato’ and Guime crossed the line. And you must be careful with boundaries. In there and out here. So, for going against the rules of the program, Guime and ‘Sapato’ are eliminated from BBB 23.”

Matheus Costa also took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following notification:

Former PFL Heavyweight Champion and UFC Fighter Antonio "Shoeface" was expelled from Big Brother Brasil after committing a case of sexual harassment against a participant. He kissed her against her will during a party and was punished with expulsion. — Matheus Costa (@MatheusCosta097) March 17, 2023

“Former PFL Heavyweight Champion and UFC Fighter Antonio ‘Shoeface’ was expelled from Big Brother Brasil after committing a case of sexual harassment against a participant. He kissed her against her will during a party and was punished with expulsion.”

‘Cara de Sapato’ has yet to comment on the claim since his departure from the reality show on Thursday night.

