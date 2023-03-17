Darren Till reacts to recent comments from Dillon Danis: “How can I respond to a guy who pulled out of a fight with KSI?”

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has given his reaction to recent remarks from Dillon Danis regarding his boxing future.

Earlier this year, Darren Till opted to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He did so following a poor run of form with the promotion, ending in a loss to Dricus du Plessis back in December.

While there’s every chance he could return to the UFC in the future, ‘The Gorilla’ has hinted at a switch to boxing. In recent days, he’s even been linked with a money-making showdown against Logan Paul.

Whether or not that’ll come to fruition remains to be seen, but that didn’t stop Dillon Danis from mocking both Till and Paul on social media.

“He ran from me to go fight a 1-5 Darren Till”.

The Liverpudlian, as you can imagine, wasn’t too pleased by these remarks.

Dillon Danis claims that Logan Paul vs Darren Till is happening pic.twitter.com/tq6YElDE6U — Punch Plan (@PunchPlan) March 14, 2023

“What’s he on about, Dillon? I’ve never said one thing about him. His little gang, his little mates from like Conor, I know all his mates from Ireland. I know them all, I get on really well with them all. So what’s he talking s*** for like? I can’t physically or mentally respond to the guy because he argues and trolls everyone. For me, why would I even get worked up about a guy like that, who pulled out of a fight with KSI like? What am I gonna gain from responding to Dillon Danis? Like, what mate? What?”

Till slams Danis

“Even with me last few losses, I consider myself a very good fighter. I wouldn’t waste me time with a guy like that. What is that guy even about? I don’t get it.”

The curious case of Dillon Danis continues to baffle the masses.

