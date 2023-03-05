UFC 285 | Jake Gyllenhaal knocks out the middleweight champion for Road House remake (Video)

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal took to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas to film a UFC fight scene for the upcoming Road House remake.

Late last year it was announced that Gyllenhaal would be teaming up with UFC star Conor McGregor to film a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’.

The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.

The remake features Jake Gyllenhaal playing the role of a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys. The remake began shooting in the Dominican Republic and once completed will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Gyllenhaal took part in yesterday’s UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins (see that here), and tonight he stepped foot inside the Octagon in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Standing across the cage for the film seen was former UFC fighter Jay Hieron.

Check out the fight footage below courtesy of ESPN and Chisanga Malata on Twitter.

Jake Gyllenhaal wins as he brutally knocks out the middleweight champion #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/lk1jRUg52Q — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 5, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal was previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for ‘Brokeback Mountain.’ The actor has been featured in several films some of which include ‘Love and Other Drugs’, ‘Nightcrawler’, ‘Demolition’, and ‘Southpaw’.

For his part, Conor McGregor claims he will be the highest paid first-time actor for his debut in Road House.

“I’m the highest paid first-time actor of all time. Add that to the rest of all my accolades.”

Doubling down, ‘Mystic Mac’ also tweeted:

“I fancy my chances topping this list in record time. If the top gross off Liam’s film is $113m, as amazing as that is, my “Roadhouse” trebles it. And more. I reckon half a billion in all. And I be chillin back with the calculator rockin alligator. “What can I do ya’s for” #handy”

What did you think of the scripted fight seen between Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Hieron? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!