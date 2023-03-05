Colby Covington shares his prediction for tonight’s Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285

Colby Covington has shared his prediction for tonight’s Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight at UFC 285.

Jones (26-1 MMA) and Gane (11-1 MMA) will be squaring off for the promotion’s currently vacant world heavyweight title this evening in Las Vegas.

It is a highly anticipated fight that many believe will go in favor of the former light heavyweight kingpin in ‘Bones’.

With that said, not everyone is picking Jones to emerge victorious. UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington (16-2 MMA), who is a former college roommate Jon Jones, believes Ciryl Gane will be the one to get his hand raised this evening.

‘Chaos’ took to Instagram earlier today where he shared the following prediction for tonight’s heavyweight main event.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. We have UFC 285 coming to you live from Las Vegas with a heavyweight title fight. It is Ciryl Gane versus part time fighter and full-time felon Jonny ‘Bones‘ Jones. Last time Jonny threw down in Vegas he was detained by the Las Vegas police department and caught another charge. But tonight, the only thing Jon’s catching are those hands from big Ciryl Gane. Hammer that Gane money line and make those bank accounts great again. Oh yeah, f**k you Jon! You scumbag haha.”

Jon Jones will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Bones’ has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.

