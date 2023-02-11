UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovksi’ weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight

UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Perth, with the ceremonial weigh-ins taking place at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Headlining the event will be a title bout between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA). It will Makhachevs’ first title defence in front of his home town crowd. ‘The Great‘ is looking to attain double champion status.

Makhachev, 31, is entering the cage sporting an 11 fight winning streak, his latest victory coming against Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Volkanovski, 34, is coming into the championship fight with an unprecedented 22 wins in the Octagon, his latest victory occurring at UFC 276 in July of last year against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA).

In the co-main event Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA) will battle it out with Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) for an interim featherweight belt.

The full UFC 284 weigh-in results can be seen below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5) – for lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145) – for interim featherweight title

Randy Brown (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)

Parker Porter (264) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Modestas Bukauskas (206) vs. Tyson Pedro (206)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (146) vs. Josh Culibao (146)

Kleydson Rodrigues (127)* vs. Shannon Ross (125.5)

Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Francisco Prado (154.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Blake Bilder (146) vs. Shane Young (145.5)

Elves Brenner (155.5) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5)*

