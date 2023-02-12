UFC 284 Bonus Report: Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski take home ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon returned to Perth, Australia for tonight’s UFC 284 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

Tonight’s highly anticipated lightweight title fight proved to be an absolute war. Both men landed big shots that resulted in knockdowns. Although Alexander Volkanovski had a dominant round five, it proved to be too little too late for the featherweight kingpin. After twenty-five minutes of action, Islam was awarded the unanimous decision win.

The co-main event of UFC 284 featured an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. The bout resulted in a coming out party for Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ battered Josh Emmett with kicks and punches before eventually finishing the fight with a triangle choke on the ground

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 284 main event. Makhachev won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Yair Rodriguez earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission win over Josh Emmett. ‘El Pantera’ took home the interim featherweight title with the win.

Performance of the night: Jack Della Maddalena pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Randy Brown.

