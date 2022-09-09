UFC 279 staredowns: Diaz vs. Ferguson, Chimaev vs. Holland (Videos)

Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson, and Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland had their first faceoffs ahead of tomorrow night’s UFC 279 card.

Diaz was supposed to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev at welterweight in a scrap he was a massive underdog in. However, on Friday morning, Chimaev was 7.5lbs overweight and immediately the UFC scrambled to save the card.

After multiple reports from BJPENN.com and other outlets, it was reported that Diaz would now headline the card against Tony Ferguson while Chimaev would take on Kevin Holland. Li Jingliang would also battle Daniel Rodriguez in a catchweight bout to round out the top-three fights.

Diaz vs. Ferguson is a fight that fans have wanted to see for quite some time and now the two will finally meet and they had their first faceoff at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Diaz also took a shot at Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov saying they ducked him and Ferguson.

As for the co-main event of UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland is a fight that seems destined to happen. The two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and before the press conference, they had an altercation that canceled the event. To no surprise at their faceoff, the two were trash-talking one another. Chimaev was also heavily booed by the crowd.

Over a year of back & forth culminates with this 👀@KChimaev now faces @Trailblaze2Top TOMORROW NIGHT! [ #UFC279 | Tomorrow | 10pmET | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/8uiusbcc5r ] pic.twitter.com/fPDkyhlxA4 — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2022

Kevin Holland is the REAL gangsta pic.twitter.com/VYF8OeVale — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 9, 2022

KHAMZAT GOING FULL HEEL TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/cRLa3CepK7 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 9, 2022

Nate Diaz (20-13) has not fought since June of 2021 when he dropped a decision to Leon Edwards and before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. His last win was in August of 2019 as he beat Anthony Pettis by decision in his return following the back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor.

Tony Ferguson (25-7) is on a four-fight losing skid and will be moving up to welterweight for the first time since he won TUF 13 at 170lbs. He’s coming off a KO loss to Michael Chandler back in May and before that, he lost back-to-back decisions to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira with the losing skid starting with a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim title. His last win was in June of 2019 as he defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO.

The new UFC 279 card is as follows:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks

