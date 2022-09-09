Kevin Holland reveals the only way he’ll fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Kevin Holland has opened up on what needs to happen for him to accept a fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

Chimaev was supposed to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz at welterweight in a massive fight for the promotion. Holland, meanwhile, was set to take on Daniel Rodriguez in a 180lbs catchweight bout. However, at the weigh-ins, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5lbs and sources now have told BJPENN.com the hope is to do Diaz-Ferguson and Holland-Chimaev.

Although this remains a fluid situation and things are changing by the minute, Holland took to his Instagram story to reveal what he needs to happen to accept the Chimaev bout.

🚨 KEVIN HOLLAND HAS NEW TERMS FOR FIGHTING KHAMZAT 👀 via his IG story pic.twitter.com/VGujEaGvWf — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 9, 2022

“New fight terms. I’m only taking the fight if it’s the main event and if it’s five rounds. Other than that I’m not fighting, boom, gone,” Holland said while writing tagging the UFC and Chimaev and adding “accept it or don’t ohh and I’ll take a new poster.

Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev have had a history as the two had a scuffle at the press conference which led to it being canceled. Along with that, they have taken shots at one another, so it is a fight that fans would want to see. As well, given that Holland’s fight was set at a 180lbs catchweight, the weight would work for the Chimaev bout, but it doesn’t seem like they would be the main event given Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson would be ahead of them.

Holland (23-7 and one No Contest) is on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Tim Means by submission and knocking out Alex Oliveira in his UFC welterweight debut. Before dropping down to 170lbs, he had a No Contest against Kyle Daukaus and lost back-to-back decisions to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson.

Would you like to see Kevin Holland vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279?

