Pros react to Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson booking, revised UFC 279 lineup

Pros have reacted to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson’s main-eventing UFC 279.

The Stockton native was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was going to be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event. As it turns out, fans will still be getting a non-title headliner, but it won’t be Diaz vs. Chimaev.

Earlier today, the fan-favorite successfully made weight for the welterweight fight. However, ‘Borz’ missed terribly, as he came in at 178.5-pounds for the contest, with that, the fight was scrapped. It was later learned that Chimaev was ordered to stop cutting by a doctor.

Luckily, the UFC and Dana White weren’t letting this card gets canceled, even with the main event in shambles. Earlier this evening, the UFC president took to SportsCenter to give an update on the status of UFC 279.

The card is now official, barring any last-second issues. In the main event, fans will see Nate Diaz face Tony Ferguson in a welterweight clash. Despite rumors of ‘El Cucuy’ wanting a three-round fight, the contest will be five-rounds. It’s also the last fight on Diaz’s UFC contract.

The co-main event will see Khamzat Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a 180-pound catchweight. ‘Trailblazer’ requested the fight be five rounds, and he has gotten his wish. The bout will be only the fourth non-main event non-title five-round fight in UFC history.

Lastly, Li Jingliang will face Daniel Rodriguez on the main card as well. ‘The Leech’ and ‘D-Rod’ were originally expected to face Ferguson and Holland respectively. However, they’ve since been scheduled to face each other in a 180-pound catchweight.

See how MMA pros reacted to the new card below:

Let’s gooo we got a fight card!! Big respect to all the fighters willing to shuffle up the opponents…. fighters fight!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

Was there still a fine for missing weight? — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) September 9, 2022

The new card is more exiting pic.twitter.com/C0b8Ev33Yz — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 9, 2022

Show Kevin Holland love!!!!!! Many wouldn’t do it — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 9, 2022

This is crazy. I gotta get to work. #UFC279 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) September 9, 2022

Like anything, Mma can be so double standard. There can be a miss weight and not much will happen from it, maybe there is, but you also can miss weight being a big name and things can still workout 🥶. Hard to find the words for the tweet, hope it makes sense — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) September 9, 2022

Diaz knocks out Ferg in 4th round! https://t.co/eYGpIf9Egs — Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022

Nate Diaz vs T Ferg & Chimaev vs. Holland . Both 5 rounders . This got weirdly good , real fast ! 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

