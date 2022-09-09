UFC 279 has a new main event following Khamzat Chimaev’s brutal weight miss

UFC 279 has a new main event after Khamzat Chimaev brutally missed weight for his slated welterweight bout with Nate Diaz.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) weighed in at 178.5 pounds, 7.5lbs above the welterweight limit, and Diaz (21-13 MMA) was not willing to entertain a catchweight contest.

Another source inside Diaz’s camp has told me the “Khamzat fight is officially OFF.” They add Diaz and the UFC are currently negotiating to fight a new unnamed opponent, with Ferguson likely the lead front runner for that. But there’s a chance he doesn’t fight at all. #UFC279 — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) September 9, 2022

With that, promotional officials were forced to put together a new headliner for Saturday night’s UFC 279 main event which came in the form of Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson.

That news was first reported by Fight Ghost on Twitter, who shared the following information.

#BREAKING – Nate Diaz – Tony Ferguson is the new #UFC279 main event. Number of rounds still being negotiated. Both fighters receiving SIGNIFICANTLY more money. UFC scrambling to put together Chimaev-Holland as the co-main event. That is the current whisper from Vegas. — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) September 9, 2022

The report was later confirmed by UFC President Dana White who told Sports Center that Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson would be Saturday’s new five-round welterweight main event.

Diaz, 37, has not fought in the Octagon since June of 2021 at UFC 263 where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA). Saturday night will serve as Diaz’s last fight on his current UFC contract.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson, 38, will be returning to welterweight with hopes of snapping a four-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort, ‘El Cucuy’ suffered a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler.

Khamzat Chimaev will also remain on the fight card. ‘Borz’ is now set to clash with Kevin Holland in the evening’s co-main event at a catchweight of 180lbs.

The new UFC 279 main card lineup is slated to look as follows:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson – Welterweight main event

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland – Catchweight co-main event

Daniel Rordriguez vs. Li Jingliang – Catchweight contest

What do you think of the new UFC 279 main event? Who do you think will emerge victorious when Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson collide Saturday evening in Las Vegas?