UFC 278: ‘Usman vs. Edwards 2′ Weigh-in Results

UFC 278 kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place at 11 a.m. ET today, Friday August 19th at the UFC host hotel in Salt Lake City.

UFC 278 takes place tomorrow, Saturday August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event will be welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) and challenger Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) meeting in a rematch. The two previously met way back in December of 2015, with the outcome being a unanimous decision win for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

The co-main event with feature former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA), taking on Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA). ‘Rocky‘ has not fought in 3 years and hasn’t had a win in 5 years. Costa is entering the Octagon after losing his last 2 fights. Prior to those losses ‘Borrachinha’ sported 13 wins in a row.

Former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA) will meet Merab Dvalishvili (14-4 MMA) at bantamweight.

The full UFC 278 weigh-in results are listed below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170) – for welterweight title

Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.5)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs. Wu Yanan (136)

Harry Hunsucker (204.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Alexandr Romanov (239.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (252.5)

Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Luis Saldana (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

A.J. Fletcher (170.5) vs. Ange Loosa (170.5)

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Aori Qileng (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126)

Will you be watching UFC 278? What are your predictions?

